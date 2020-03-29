Death Notices

ACKERMAN, Patrick Derryl, 43, of Shulerville, a self-employed carpenter, died March 21. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
AL-ULFAT, Halim, 64, of Moncks Corner, a Marine Corps veteran, died March 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BARNETTE, Herbert Wayne, 97, of Moncks Corner, a retired dispatcher with Berkeley Electric Cooperative and widower of Rosa Henderson Barnette, died March 27. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
BARTLEY, William Leroy, 86, of Moncks Corner, widower of Susan McKelvey Bartley, died March 24. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
BLANDING, Harry Jerome, 75, of Pineville, widower of Annie B. Blanding, died March 27.
BROWN, Kathleen Kaye, 72, of Goose Creek died March 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
DRIGGERS, William Harold, 68, of Moncks Corner, owner and operator of W.H. Driggers Construction, died March 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
FLYNN, Michael Brian, 64, of Goose Creek died March 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
FRASIER-BUTLER, Juanita Iona, 66, of Goose Creek died March 25. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
GRUBER, George Hugo Jr., 62, of Ladson, an Alumax/Aloca retiree, co-owner of Paper Chase Process Service and husband of Mary Gruber, died March 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
HILL, Joyce Dantzler, 85, of Lebanon, a homemaker and wife of Mack G. Hill, died March 27. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
HINSON, Andrew, 71, of Goose Creek died March 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
HODGE, Robert Alton, 78, of Goose Creek, an Air Force veteran, minister, associate pastor and husband of Edith McDaniel Hodge, died March 27. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
HODGES, Jerry Legrande, 78, of Ladson, an Air Force veteran, police officer with Charleston County, Charleston Naval Shipyard retiree and husband of Carolyn Kinard Hodges, died Jan. 26. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
MACCUBBIN, Joan Marie, 74, of Bonneau, a homemaker and wife of Robert O. Maccubbin, died March 27. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
NOWELS, Mary Wilkins, 79, of Moncks Corner, a retired administrative assistant with the Air Force and widow of Virgil C. Nowels, died March 30. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
PITT, Kendra Jeanne, 49, of Goose Creek, a Coast Guard veteran, personnel administration worker, died March 25. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
RILEY, William Patrick, 82, of Moncks Corner, an Air Force veteran, retired chemist with Westvaco and husband of Miriam Cumbee Hood-Riley, died March 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
RUSSELL, Tamara Elizabeth, 61, of Goose Creek, a licensed practical nurse and wife of Hugh T. Russell, died March 24. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
TOOLAN, Michael Patrick, 76, of Charleston died March 29. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
RUTLEDGE, Helen E., 87, of Goose Creek, widow of James M. Rutledge, died March 22. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SMILEY, Agnes, 82, of Goose Creek died March 24. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.