Death Notices received March 31 to April 6.
BELK, Ruth Kelley, 78, of Cross, a retired IT department secretary with Santee Cooper and widow of Ira A. Belk, died April 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BISHOP, Aiken Stephen Jr., 70, of Ladson, a former construction worker and widower of Jewelann Johnson Bishop, died March 30. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BRUORTON, Stephanie Jane, 43, of Goose Creek, wife of Josiah Bruorton, died March 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CALHOUN, Gregorie Elliott, 75, of Goose Creek, a headmaster with Calhoun Academy, sales manager with Independent Life Insurance, owner of Calhoun Woodworks and husband of Linda Ray Calhoun, died March 29. Arrangements by Dukes Harley Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
CLARKE, Annette Crawford, 90, of St. Stephen, a retired teacher with Berkeley County Department of Education and widow of Daniel L. Clarke, died April 1. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
ELROD, Henry David II, 59, of Goose Creek, husband of Brenda Elrod, died March 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GASKINS, Susie J., 77, of Alvin, owner of Cohen’s Drywall and wife of Cohen Gaskins Jr., died April 1. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
HOLLIS, Deborah Lynn, 62, of Ladson died April 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MARSHALL, Cortez, 65, of Cainhoy died March 29. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
MARTIN, Christopher, 90, of Moncks Corner, widower of Laverne Ancrum-Martin, died March 28. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston.
MILLS, Demps Mendel, 70, of Macedonia, a retired heavy equipment operator with Santee Cooper and husband of Ruby Catherine Gaskins Mills, died March 29. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MIXON, Rose Ann Trexler, 77, of Alvin, a retired secretary with the Berkeley County Magistrate’s Office and wife of Clarence K. Mixon, died March 31. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MORRIS, June Crowe, 65, of Summerville, a homemaker and wife of Thomas E. Morris, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
NEWTON, Gerald Anthony, 51, of Goose Creek, an employee of Saint Gobain Adfors America, died March 27. Arrangements by Fielding Home For Funerals of Charleston.
PARKER, Pamela Jean, 64, of St. Stephen, a former school district janitor and wife of Jimmie Parker, died March 31. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center of Summerville.
RAVENELL, Rachel, 44, of Moncks Corner died March 30. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
REID, Paula L., 69, of Goose Creek, a certified nursing assistant and wife of Archie L. Reid, died March 30. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SANDAHL, Shirley Ann, 85, of Charleston died March 31. Arrangements in care of Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
SMITH, Rufus Jr., 40, of Cross died March 23. Arrangements by Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
WATERS, Lynn Whatley, 60, of Moncks Corner, wife of Robert Waters, died March 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
