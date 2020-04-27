Death Notices received April 21-27
ANDERSON, Jerry Lee, 78, of Goose Creek, a retired chief storekeeper with the Navy, civilian employee with the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office and husband of Betty J. Anderson, died April 24. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
BRYANT, E. James, 59, of Moncks Corner, a former construction worker and husband of Roxie Fleischman Bryant, died April 21. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
CASE, Jeneen Latisha, 28, of St. Stephen, an employee of Benefit Focus, died April 22. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
CLARK, Barbara Ellen Cumbee, 82, of Moncks Corner, a former supervisor and seamstress with Berkeley Manufacturing and widow of Bert R. Clark, died April 18. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CRANKSHAW, Mark Edwin, 64, of Summerville died April 19. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
DOSS, Christopher Paul, 46, of Ladson, an Army and National Guard veteran and certified personal trainer, died April 20. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
EDNACOT, Cesar Ruiz, 73, of Goose Creek, a retired senior petty officer with the Navy, retired electrician and husband of Juliet Marcelino Ednacot, died April 22. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
FINCH, Colleen Sapp, 85, of Moncks Corner, a retired manager with Home Telephone and widow of William L. Finch, died April 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HAWKINS, Johnny Jr., 63, of Goose Creek, husband of Malissa Hawkins, died April 25. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
LEWIS, Robert Edward Jr., 59, of Cordesville, a former maintenance mechanic with SCE&G and Giant Cement and husband of Diane Browder Lewis, died April 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
LOVINGOOD, James, 78, of Huger, an Armed Services veteran, died April 24. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
McMAHAN, Fannie Lou Bowles, 86, of Bonneau, widow of Herman McMahan, died April 23. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
McSWAIN, Annie Nell Willis, 87, of Goose Creek, a homemaker and widow of John T. McSwain, died April 20. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MOULTRIE, Albert, 62, of Pineville, a retired brick mason and widower of Peggy Moultrie, died April 21. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
MOUZON, Ruth Sena, 93, of St. Stephen, widow of Edward Mouzon, died April 21. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
PHILLIPS, Thomas G., 74, of Goose Creek, an IBM retiree, custom frame shop worker with Butchie’s By Design and a senior tax analyst with H&R Block, died April 21. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
REEVES, Laverne Harbeson, 93, of Hanahan died April 21. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home f North Charleston.
ROBINSON, Hampton Henry, 77, of Moncks Corner, a retired chemical technician with Exxon, died April 26. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
SCOTT, Isadora Hamilton, 68, of St. Stephen, a BCD Head Start retiree and widow of Kit I. Scott, died April 24. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
VAN BRUNT, Richard Warren Jr., 78, of Goose Creek, a National Guard veteran, district office supervisor of middle schools with Berkeley County and husband of Linda Van Brunt, died April 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.