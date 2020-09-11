Death Notices received Sept. 5-11

ABBOTT, Helen S., 93, of Hanahan died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BUDIG, Gene, 81, of Daniel Island died Sept. 8. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
CHAVIS, Valerie Evelyn, 67, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 7. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
CLARKE, Karen Hill, 42, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
CRAWFORD, John Payne, 85, of Bonneau died Sept. 8. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GASKINS, Mederia McDonald, 83, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
GILLETTE, Deborah Bentley, 69, of Hanahan died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
GODBEE, Dwight Ivan, 79, of Hanahan died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
GREEN, Jaquarius Fredrick, 15, of Bonneau died Sept. 6. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HALE, Michael James, 76, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HILTON, Cynthia W., 66, of Goose Creek died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HUTCHENS, Carl Eugene, 66, of Goose Creek died Aug. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
MACK, David Jr., 47, of Cross died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Holly Hill.
McWHORTER, Robert Owen, 76, of Pinopolis died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Service’s Ladson Chapel.
MILLER, Archie Leroy Jr., 79, of Goose Creek died Sept. 4. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
POLITE, Lasonya T., 54, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 3. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home of North Charleston.
RYAN, Thomas Patrick, 92, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
SHELDON, Kristine Roman, 33, of Ridgeville died Sept. 4. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
SINGLETON, Harold E., 65, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 8. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home
TAYLOR, Ruth E., 81, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 8. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
TERRY, David Russell, 33, of Summerville died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
THOMAS, John Dorsey III, 71, of Hanahan died Sept. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
TOOMBS, Inez, 98, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.