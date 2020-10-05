Death Notices received Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

BENTLEY, Jean Moore, 93, of Hanahan died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
BRADY, Kelly Ann, 51, of Summerville died Sept. 27. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
DeLEON, Mary Virginia, 85, of Goose Creek died Sept. 30. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
DINGLE, Raydell Timothy, 25, of Goose Creek died Sept. 29. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Moncks Corner.
GARDINER, Robert William, 82, of Ridgeville died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
GILMORE, William, 74, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 30. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
GUERRY, Carl Milton, 87, of Pinopolis died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HAM, Winifred H., 68, of Goose Creek died Sept. 27. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
HAWKINS, Patricia Dantzler, 86, of Hanahan died Oct. 3. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
JACKSON, Barbara Ann, 80, of St. Stephen died Oct. 1. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
JOHANSSON, Sven Wallace, 82, of Goose Creek died Sept. 27. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
JOHNSON, Bertha Lee, 85, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 29. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
LOVEDAY, James Fred, 85, of Goose Creek died Sept. 28. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MACK, Billy John, 59, of Pineville died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
MANIGAULT, Booker, 85, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
McVICKER, Alan Case, 71, of Goose Creek died Oct. 1. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home.
OLIVER, Charles Lynwood, 88, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 27. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
POOL, Lilly Faye, 75, of Goose Creek died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
RAKES, Hugh Jr., 84, of Goose Creek died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
SIMMONS, James, 26, of Hanahan died Sept. 25. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WALKER, William Joseph III, 66, of Goose Creek died Sept. 28. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
WEATHERFORD, Glenn, 62, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 27. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WILLIAMS, LyTonia Marie, 24, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
WILSON, Michael Arthur, 55, of Hanahan died Sept. 29. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
WINKLEPLECK, David, 57, of Ladson died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.