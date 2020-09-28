Death Notices received Sept. 22-28

CAMPBELL, Paul William, 86, of Bonneau died Sept. 20. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
GILES, Linda Ann, 54, of St. Stephen died Sept. 18. Arrangements by Henryhand’s Kingstree Chapel.
CORCORAN, Michael James, 71, of Hanahan died Sept. 19. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
ELLIS, Virginia L., 87, of Goose Creek died Sept. 21. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
LITCHFIELD, Dennis Leon, 76, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
McCOLLEM, Robert John Jr., 83, of Goose Creek died Sept. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WHITE, Linda Charmayne, 68, of Ladson died Sept. 22. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
BREYMEIER, Leslie Jean, 48, of Hanahan died Sept. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
NEUMANN, Wernes B. Jr., 87, of Hanahan died Sept. 22. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
WELLS, Doris Morris, 62, of Cordesville died Sept. 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
KINSER, Kaleb Michael, 16, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 25. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel.
MYERS, Rose Maree Jordan, 84, of Hanahan died Sept. 25. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
