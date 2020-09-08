Death Notices received Sept. 1-7

BLIGEN, Barbara Ann, 73, of Goose Creek died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal’s Downtown Chapel.
CLARKE, Karen Hill, 42, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
CROSBY, Dan Franklin, 76, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
DENARO, Louis Francis III, 92, of Moncks Corner died Saturday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
DINGLE, James Willie, 75, of Goose Creek died Aug. 26. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
GASKINS-WILSON, Rachel, 30, of Macedonia died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GILLETTE, Deborah Bentley, 69, of Hanahan died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
GORDON, Katherine Sandra Deaver, 74, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
HALE, Michael James, 76, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HARMON, Barbara Ann, 61, of Summerville died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HILTON, Cynthia W., 66, of Goose Creek died Sept. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HOBAN, Patricia Ann, 81, of Daniel Island died Aug. 29. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
HOLCOMB, Rodger Lee, 59, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HOWARD, Jay Allen, 42, of Goose Creek died Aug. 29. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
HUTCHENS, Carl Eugene, 66, of Goose Creek died Aug. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
HYRNE, Richard Alan, 68, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Russel Funeral Chapel.
JOHNSON, Ayesha L., 55, of Goose Creek died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
KILLEN, Lawrence Edward, 82, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MILLER, Archie Leroy Jr., 79, of Goose Creek died Sept. 4. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
RICHARDSON, Clara Bell Rivers, 82, of Wando died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal Funeral Home of Awendaw.
ROSARIO, Carmen Teresa, 79, of Charleston died Aug. 28. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
RYAN, Thomas Patrick, 92, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
THOMAS, John Dorsey III, 71, of Hanahan died Sept. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
WILHITE, John Parker, 90, of Bonneau Beach died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.