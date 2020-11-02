Death Notices received Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

ALLEN, James, 77, of Huger died Oct. 25. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
BLANKENSHIP, Barbara J., 75, of Goose Creek died Nov. 1. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
BLOCKER, Thomas Ackerman Jr., 85, of Goose Creek died Oct. 27. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BROOKS, Lori, 60, of Ladson died Oct. 28. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
BUNS, Sadie McAbee, 73, of St. Stephen died Oct. 28. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DROZE, Travis Tyrone Jr., 30, of Summerville died Oct. 28. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
FITZPATRICK, William Francis, 86, of Summerville died Oct. 27. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
JENKINS, Leroy, 84, of Pineville died Oct. 28. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
JOY, Cesar Jr., 67, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 25. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KENNEDY, Ila Juanita Toomer, 90, of Goose Creek died Oct. 26. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
LEON, Edgar Leandro, 64, of Summerville died Oct. 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MAISEL, Stephen R., 80, of Summerville died Oct. 26. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
McINTYRE, Robert Joseph, 68, of Goose Creek died Oct. 25. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
OERTEL, Hans J., 79, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 29. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
PIAZZOLA, Joseph, 79, of Summerville died Oct. 25. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
PRESIDENT, Jacquelyn D., 67, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 27. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
ZETROUER, Brenda Louise, 67, of Charleston died Oct. 27. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.