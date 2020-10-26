Death Notices received Oct. 20-26

AVANT, Bethel Ela, 63, of Jamestown died Oct. 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BUCHANAN, Dennie W., 81, of Goose Creek died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
COOK, Harold David, 65, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
COOK, Thomas Lamar, 72, of Cross died Oct. 23. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
COOPER, Jordan Nathaniel, 21, of Ladson died Oct. 18. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CURETON, Ola Bell, 93, of Charleston died Oct. 19. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
ELLINGTON, Corey Jonathan, 33, of Goose Creek died Oct. 21. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GASKINS, Sidney Joyce, 74, of Cordesville died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GRAY, Curtis Owen, 55, of Goose Creek died Oct. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GROOVER, Danny Thomas, 74, of Summerville died Oct. 20. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
HANKS, Harriet David, 61, of Summerville died Oct. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HOLMES, Alanson Joseph Jr., 84, of Summerville died Oct. 27. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HOWELL, Norman Simon, 68, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
JACKSON, Sarah Barnett, 92, of Macedonia died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
JONES, Brian, 61, of Cross died Oct. 22. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
KOZLOWSKI, Joseph Eric, 71, of Goose Creek died Oct. 17. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
LUTTRELL, William Max, 91, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
McCOY, Patsy Floyd, 80, of Goose Creek died Sept. 25. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MITCHELL, Joey, 49, of Goose Creek died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Pasley’s Mortuary of Charleston.
MORRIS, Jacqueline B., 87, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 19. Arrangements by Russel Funeral Chapel.
PADGETT, Jerry Paul, 88, of Summerville died Oct. 21. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
PETRELL, Michael Ralph, 65, of Summerville died Oct. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
REUER, June Blair, 70, of Summerville died Oct. 22. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
ROTHBAUER, Thomas David, 59, of Goose Creek died Oct. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SHINE, Denise Gaston, 69, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 26. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
SHOOP, William W., 87, of Goose Creek died Oct. 25. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel.
SNEAD, Ruth M., 76, of Summerville died Oct. 27. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
TOPOLSE, Theodore Phillip, 75, of Summerville died Oct. 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
WILLIAMS, Regina Ruth, 80, of Pineville died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
