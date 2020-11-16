Death Notices received Nov. 10-16

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
BARR, Sherri, 65, of Hanahan died Oct. 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
BORDEAU, Wayne Richard, 77, of Hanahan died Nov. 6. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel.
CLEVELAND, Carrie F., 90, of St. Stephen died Nov. 13. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CRISCITIELLO, Michael C., 84, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 7. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
FORDHAM, Barbara, 71, of Summerville died Nov. 12. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
JORDAN, Cynthia Ann, 54, of Ladson died Nov. 7. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston.
LAWRENCE, James Beckett, 84, of Goose Creek died Nov. 10. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
LLOYD, Harold Vernon, 73, of Pineville died Nov. 13. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
McCLOUD, Willie, 88, of Summerville died Nov. 9. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
MORRIS, Kristen Renea, 39, of Goose Creek died Nov. 9. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
PEAGLER, Harold E., 93, of Cross died Nov. 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
REMBERT, Ruth Elizabeth Saunders, 104, of Pineville died Nov. 11. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
RIVERS, Richard Oliver, 55, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 3. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
SIMMONS, Inetha Gloria, 71, of Pineville died Nov. 14. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
SMITH, Brett Phillip, 29, of Summerville died Nov. 7. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
SMITH, Denise, 58, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 11. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
THIGPEN, Leo Joseph, 53, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WILDER, Clarence Dick, 77, of Russellville died Nov. 11. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.