Death Notices received June 2-5

HILL, Joicelyn McAlhaney, 90, of Hanahan died May 31. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
OLMEDA, Rosa, 77, of Hanahan died May 28. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
NICHOLS, Georgia, 75, of Moncks Corner died May 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
SALISBURY, Reginald B., 95, of Lebanon died May 31. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
LAW, Rosa H., 62, of Goose Creek died June 1. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
McCABE, Lloyd, 79, of Goose Creek died June 2. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MOODY, Marise E., 96, of Goose Creek died May 31. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
SHULER, David Oscar, 81, of Jamestown died June 2. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
SLADE, George T., 70, of Summerville died June 1. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HANKINS, Geraldine Momi, 70, of Summerville died May 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MAYNARD, Karen Whitfield, 67, of Moncks Corner died May 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WALKER, Alvin L. Jr., 45, of Summerville died May 29. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GARNER, Christopher Shelton, 34, of Huger died June 2. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
GIBBS, Anthony O’neal, 47, of Huger died June 4. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
RUEDIGER, Heinrich, 80, of St. Stephen died June 4. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.