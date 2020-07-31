Death Notices received July 28 to Aug. 3

BENTON, Mahlon Durant, 71, of Summerville died July 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BOLEN, Thurmond T., 79, of Summerville died July 29. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
BROWN, James Jr., 45, of Moncks Corner died July 26. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home of Saint George.
Colleton County
DEVINE, Rosemary Leslie, 82, of Summerville died July 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
DIXON, William McKinley Jr., 87, of Cross died July 27. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
FLORES, Edgardo, 49, of Ladson died July 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
FRASIER, Daniel Maurice, 56, of Goose Creek died July 26. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
GAILLARD, Gloria Ann, 65, of Moncks Corner died July 28. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GAILLARD, Priscilla Veronica, 61, of St. Stephen died July 30. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GILL, John Mark, 60, of Santee Circle died July 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GIRON, Jose Francisco Perdomo, 52, of Hanahan died July 24. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
GUY, Mary Frances, 90, of Goose Creek died July 26. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
HALLIER, Ann Reagan Bogan, 87, of Daniel Island died July 26. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
HATZENBUHLER, Daniel Dorn, 59, of Hanahan died July 26. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
HUGHES, Carolyn Weatherford, 69, of Goose Creek died July 27. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
INFINGER, William Thomas, 66, of Hanahan died July 28. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
KING, Russell John, 53, of Summerville died July 29. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
KOMSA, Walter J. Jr., 80, of Ladson died July 27. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
LAWHORN, Robert Livingston Jr., 52, of Charleston died July 27. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
LOPEZ, Mary Rita, 74, of Goose Creek died July 29. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MAZYCK, Betty J., 71, of Jamestown died July 27. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
PIERCE, Steven, 59, of St. Stephen died July 27. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
PINEDA, Indira, 42, of Goose Creek died July 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
PINETTE, Rena Louise, 70, of Goose Creek died July 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
RIVERS, Ora Lee, 91, of Walterboro died July 29. Arrangements by Harold Frazier Mortuary.
ROLLISON, Cecil Daniel, 60, of Cross died July 25. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
SMITH, Norma C., 81, of Hanahan died July 27. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WILLIAMS, Eva Lou, 73, of Walterboro died July 28. Arrangements by Koger’s Mortuary.
Death Notices are published free of charge. For information about publishing full obituaries, please contact your local funeral home.