Death Notices received Feb. 9-15

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
ANDERSON, Roger D., 90, of Goose Creek died Feb. 9. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
BARRS, Willie Thomas, 78, of Ridgeville died Feb. 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
BAZZLE, W. Bryan, 89, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
BOUNDS, Charles, 70, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
CAMLIN, Wade Overton IV, 62, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
CLEVELAND, Darnelle, 29, of Pineville died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
CUNDIFF, Jerry Leroy, 66, of Summerville died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
DAWSON, Thomas Hoyt, 73, of Goose Creek died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville.
FUQUA, Dennis William, 74, of Goose Creek died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GARDNER, Roger, 62, of Summerville died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GOURDINE, Paul, 79, of Pineville died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GRIFFITH, Cherie Lynn, 50, of Hanahan died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
HAINES, Frank Norman, 39, of Goose Creek died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HANISKO, Raymond T. Jr., 73, of Summerville died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HODGE, Wilson Jr., 61, of Goose Creek died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HODGES, Merle, 81, of Summerville died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HOLLIDAY, Donnell James Winston, 34, of Summerville died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KANE, Joan McGinty, 64, of Goose Creek died Jan. 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
LANGLEY, Robert C., 79, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LONG, David Richard, 47, of Ridgeville died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MAZYCK, Joseph, 91, of Bonneau died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
McGHEE, Gianella Maria, 63, of Ladson died Feb. 8. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MOODY, Phillip Wayne, 66, of Hanahan died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
MURPHY, John Joseph Jr., 55, of Goose Creek died Feb. 5. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
NELSON, Virgle Harold, 85, of Hanahan died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
PITT, Keith Wayne, 64, of Goose Creek died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
ROURK, Ronald Eugene, 73, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
RYKER, Michael Eldon, 48, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SANDERS, Gloria Browder, 93, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
SIMAS, Joseph Henry, 83, of Daniel Island died Feb. 7. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
SIMMONS, Helen, 89, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
SMITH, Gertie M., 89, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 8. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
STEVENSON, Leroy Jr., 70, of Summerville died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
TeBRUGGE, Shirley, 78, of Summerville died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Feb. 6. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
THOMPSON, Richard Henry, 87, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funerals and Cremation of North Charleston.
THORNLEY, Edward Carl, 96, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
TINKHAM, Keith Lanier, 76, of Goose Creek died Feb. 8. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
TURNER, Cecil Wayne, 84, of Jamestown died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WEST, Annie, 72, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 8. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
WRIGHT, Carey Demetrius, 30, of Goose Creek died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.