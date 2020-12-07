Death Notices received Dec. 1-7

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
BENNETT, Henry, 86, of St. Stephen died Dec. 1. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
COLLINS, Rosella S., 74, of Goose Creek died Dec. 2. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
FREEMAN, Patricia Ann, 72, of Summerville died Nov. 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GREEN, Horace Jr., 82, of Goose Creek died Dec. 2. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
HARKE, Donald Thomas, 90, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 2. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
JONES, Ruth A., 74, of St. Stephen died Dec. 3. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
KWITKIN, Lesley Sandra, 70, of Summerville died Nov. 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LANIER, Dorothy Clark, 80, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
LeCLAIR, Marlene Kay, 58, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LOCKWOOD, Rufus Guy, 94, of Huger died Dec. 1. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Goose Creek.
MERRILL, Steven Douglas, 51, of Goose Creek died Nov. 30. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Funeral Home.
MORENO, Jose Antonio, 69, of Summerville died Dec. 1. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
RUSSELL, Ann, 80, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 1. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
SCOTT, Cleveland, 68, of Cross died Nov. 29. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SHARPER, Gloria Jean, 58, of Huger died Dec. 2. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
THOMAS, George Jim, 73, of Cordesville died Dec. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WHEAT, Blanche Jones, 86, of Hanahan died Dec. 4. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.