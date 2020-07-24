Berkeley County death Notices received July 21-24

ARGUS, John Patrick Jr., 84, of Ladson died July 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BRITTSAN, Jerry M., 84, of Goose Creek died July 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BRYANT, John M., 85, of Goose Creek died July 20. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
BURDETTE, Byron Keith Jr., 45, of Summerville died July 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CAMACHO, Carmen Ortiz, 82, of Ladson died July 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CROMEDY, Mary McNeil, 94, of Huger died July 19. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal’s Awendaw Chapel.
HARMON, Nelson E., 64, of Moncks Corner died July 18. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
JONES, Aloysius William Jr., 82, of Goose Creek died July 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LINDER, Estelle Rebecca, 74, of Moncks Corner died July 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
LITTLE, Jeff, 85, of Ladson died July 19. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
MAURER, Sharon Ann, 76, of Hanahan died July 20. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
O’NEILL, Hugh Frances, 53, of Summerville died July 19. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
REMBERT, Mildred, 77, of Pineville died July 21. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
RICHBERG, Frank M., 79, of Moncks Corner died July 20. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WILLIAMSON, Patricia Harvey, 62, of Hanahan died July 22. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
WRIGHT, Johnny, of Lincolnville died July 20. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
ZOLNIEROWICZ, Clara Hutto, 91, of Hanahan died July 20. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
Death Notices run as they are received free of charge. If you'd like information about publishing a full obituary, please contact your local funeral home.