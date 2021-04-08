North Charleston Arts Festival just around the corner

The annual North Charleston Arts Fest is just two weeks away, set to take place April 28-May 2. The celebration of arts and culture returns for its 38th year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting the talents of regional and local artists and performers in the areas of dance, music, theatre, visual arts, and literature, the event features performances, activities, and exhibits presented in a variety of venues throughout the city of North Charleston. Virtual programming has also been added to this year’s festival schedule. The majority of festival events are free. Complete details about the five-day event are available at NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com.
Recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society as a Top 20 Event in both 2008 and 2018, the North Charleston Arts Fest includes concerts ranging from classical to contemporary, theatre presentations, dance performances, children’s programs, workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions, and more.
Note that principal events such as the World Art Expo at Riverfront Park and Children’s Festival will not take place in 2021. With budget and health concerns lingering as a result of the pandemic, this year’s programming won’t appear as robust as in years past, but the City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department staff has worked hard to make this year’s North Charleston Arts Fest both entertaining and safe. All patrons are reminded to wear a face covering and practice social distancing when attending events and exhibitions in person.