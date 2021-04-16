No Toxins detected In algae bloom On Goose Creek Reservoir

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) found no toxins after performing several tests on the blue-green algae bloom that is active on the Charleston Water System’s Goose Creek Reservoir. The agency will continue periodic precautionary testing until bloom is over. CWS drinking water is not impacted and remains completely safe, as the Goose Creek Reservoir is not used as a drinking water source.
If SCDHEC detects toxins in the future, information will be posted to the Harmful Algal Bloom page on their website at https://scdhec.gov/environment/your-water-coast/harmful-algal-blooms. The agency and CWS will also take additional steps to notify the public.
It’s important to heed caution when recreating on or near bodies of water with an active algae bloom because you can’t tell if it’s harmful just by looking at it. People and pets can get sick when they contact a harmful algal bloom by:
- Swimming, kayaking, fishing, or wading through water.
- Breathing in tiny water droplets or mist that contains algal toxins.
- Drinking water affected by a harmful algal bloom
- Pets licking their fur after swimming.
- Eating seafood (fish or shellfish) affected by a harmful algal bloom.
Residents and businesses can help reduce the risk of algae blooms by performing careful application of fertilizers and following all directions on the container. Preventing soil erosion into ditches and creeks that feed water bodies is also critical.