Young trauma survivor from Summerville Medical Center shares his story

Shortly after his high school graduation from Barnwell High in 2018, Luke Pickering was found with no pulse at the site of a devastating wreck.
When first responders arrived, the car was smashed into a wall where it originally hit going 80 mph. Pickering, whose best friend was pronounced dead at the scene, was also thought to have passed away.
“We left a party and were going to Jacksonboro lights,” Pickering said, explaining this was a place where everyone went on days like Friday the 13th or July 13, 2018, the night of the wreck.
The haunting light is rumored to belong to the ghost of a preacher, and it is a well-known spot for people who are wanting to get a good scare.
“We hit the wall going around a curve and lost control," he said. "We were all intoxicated; no one could have driven.”
“When the first responders got there they saw my friend in the front and saw me in the floorboard and checked my pulse and they said they read no pulse on me, so they called the corner,” Pickering said.
When the coroner arrived, Pickering was miraculously found with a pulse. Responders put him in an ambulance headed to a Walterboro hospital where he was first seen after the wreck. Shortly after, Pickering was flown to Summerville Medical Center, where he remained for the next fourteen days in a coma.
Before the wreck, Pickering says he was headed down a path that loved-ones warned wouldn't have good consequences. After his father passed away his freshman year of high school, Pickering found himself spending a growing amount of time around drugs and alcohol. For Pickering, who grew up going to church every Sunday, the behavior was even more uncharacteristic.
“After he passed away I was depressed and I was hanging around friends and searching for something that I wasn't finding in the church. So I stepped out of the church and started searching the world,” Pickering said.
“I’m not going to say it wasn't fun. But you can have a good time but that good time only lasts for a season. Then you are back down at the bottom again. So I kept doing it and doing it. Then I started taking pills,” Pickering said.
Pickering had spoken with his pastor only a little before the wreck when he approached him with a similar message as many others in his life had: if he didn't change things soon, something bad was bound to happen.
“My mom told me as well. But she couldn't control me. I wanted to live my own way,” Pickering said. “Right before the wreck, I got in trouble with trespassing. I went to jail. I got out and they dropped charges, but that didn't scare me from doing what I was doing.”
On the day of Pickering’s high school graduation, he was released from jail and all charges were dropped. Only a little later, came the night that changed his life.
When he finally woke up from his coma, fourteen days after the wreck, Pickering was still barely functioning mentally. He had broken 20 bones and doctors were not sure if he was going to make it at all.
“I got out of the coma on the day I was supposed to have a tracheostomy. Thanks be to God I woke up that day,” Pickering said.
Pickering spent another 60 days in the hospital relearning how to move, walk and talk. It was during this time that Pickering began truly awakening to the life-changing events that had happened to him and the long path of hard work that it was going to take to physically, mentally and spiritually find himself back at a healthy place.
“Life is not going to be easy but you can always stop yourself from doing things that are not going to be good for your soul,” Pickering said. “There is a better way to do things and there's a better way to walk into life.”
On Wednesday, May 26, the center hosted a butterfly release as part of a trauma survivors recognition event. This year, Trident Medical Center is celebrating the sixth anniversary of its trauma program and recently the center reported it responded to its 10,000th trauma alert. According to the medical center, more than half of the traumas that occur in the Lowcountry are taken to Trident.
At the event, Pickering told others his story once again, as he does often now when visiting driver's education courses or schools in the area, with the hope that others can learn from his situation.
“Difficulties come into your life to help you realize your potential and the power that you have in your life. It's taught me how to withstand myself from the negativity, I want to inspire other people with my story about what the grace of God has done to heal my body.”
Now, Pickering, 21, is approaching his college graduation, which is set for July. He has been attending Denmark Technical College, which is a two-year college, and will graduate with a degree in engineering. This year, he was on the dean's list.
“We search so many things in life that you may think will help you defeat the hurt that you have in your heart or your mind, but it doesn't defeat that because it's not through a divine way. It's going to do more harm to you than help,” Pickering said. “If the wreck never would have happened, I don't know if I would still be doing all that kind of stuff or if I would have turned my life around for the better.”