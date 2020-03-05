100-year-old Moncks Corner woman models the good life

Surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Hattie Dangerfield calmly arrived at triple digits on Wednesday.
The centenarian has lived her entire 100 years on a single block in Moncks Corner. Born in a house on modern day Dangerfield Drive, she now lives out her peaceful days in a home just a stone’s throw from where she took her first breath.
Only in the past six months has her health declined a little bit. She lived on her own for 99 years with no trouble at all.
“Granny always took good care of herself; she walked every day, fished and worked in her garden… and cleaned her house a whole lot,” said Dangerfield’s granddaughter, Tammy Bon.
Dangerfield was known for keeping a spotless house. Her children and grandchildren laughed about how the matriarch would often say “take your shoes off,” at first sight of her loved ones trekking up the steps to the back porch.
It is because of her that all of the women in the family are “cleanaholics.” Aside from good housekeeping, Bon said she and the other grandchildren learned how to enjoy life from their grandmother.
Dangerfield loved to be outside and frequently sun bathed in addition to spending time in her garden. She was stylish and well-dressed. She didn’t shy away from the foods she enjoyed- especially sweets. She always spoke her mind and didn’t hold onto negative feelings.
She was married to Leon Dangerfield for more than 50 years before his death in the 1970s. Together they had four children; Betty Seyfer, Hazel Fennel, Mary Walker, and Collins Dangerfield.