Work continues on new park in Goose Creek

Almost a year ago ground was broken to start turning dirt on a brand new park in the City of Goose Creek. The park isn’t ready to open just yet but work is continuing.
In July of 2020 city officials and community members got together for the ground breaking ceremony for the John McCants Veterans Park. The selected site was neglected for years, a twisted fence line surrounded an old baseball field where weeds had grown waist high.
The park will include a playground, walking trail, dog park, multi-purpose lawn, and a Veterans Honor Plaza. The Goose Creek Recreation facility will replace the current Dennis Park, and expand well beyond its borders across Anita Drive.
“Construction is still ongoing at our new John McCants Veterans Park, and the City is looking forward to its completion. We appreciate the public’s interest and support for this important project,” said Frank Johnson, Public Information Officer and Annexation Coordinator with the City of Goose Creek.
Mayor Greg Habib said the park will do three important things: honor Mr. McCants, a beloved City Councilmember, honor the City’s Veterans, and fulfill a promise the City made to the Berkeley County School District to build a park on a section of the property acquired from the district several years ago.
“This park will lift this community up. It will honor our veterans like we have never honored our veterans before, and it will carry on the legacy of Mr. McCants. We are very proud of this project,” Habib said.
An estimated finish date has not yet been set for the park’s construction, but the City is planning a celebration when construction is complete.