‘Without you, we would be nothing’ North Charleston salutes its healthcare heros with parade

Hundreds of Trident Health System healthcare workers were cheered and saluted for their heroic work battling the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the North Charleston Police and Fire and Summerville Police held a parade outside of the Trident Medical Center.
“Nobody has stepped up to the plate more than our medical providers,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey as he rode atop a police swat vehicle and addressed hundreds of healthcare workers lined up outside of the hospital.
Summey said the parade was an effort to say “thank you,” to the healthcare workers who go into harm’s way to save others.
“We salute you and we wanted you to know how much we as a city and we as people who are here to protect our city know that without you- we would be nothing.”
Summey said the city, state and the nation will all come through the coronavirus pandemic and be stronger at the end.
Two Trident Medical Center operating room employees were among those cheering while maintaining a six foot distance from one another.
Mendy Glavas, clinical educator for surgical services, said she appreciated the recognition but wished she could return it to the first responders who were parading past.
“I think it’s great but they need to be recognized too,” Glavas said.
(Editor’s note: this is a developing story)