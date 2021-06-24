Water straining device installed in College Park canal.

Berkeley County announced the installment of what is called a WaterGoat device into the College Park Canal in the College Park Estates neighborhood. This unique device is designed to collect litter in the canal and help with storm water management, to remove trash and improve water quality issues in nearby neighborhoods.
The device will trap litter that washes in from area storm drains, keeping trash and other debris out of streets, ditches, and streams. The WaterGoat is placed in the Limehouse Branch portion of the canal, located near the bridge on Trinity Place.
The county said the location provides an area for volunteers to park safely and access the WaterGoat for maintenance activities, future litter removal efforts, and student/public education.
The project is a coordinated effort between Berkeley County Stormwater, Berkeley County Roads and Bridges, Keep Berkeley Beautiful, and Palmetto Pride. The country said in a statement that community groups and volunteers will be tasked with overseeing the routine maintenance and cleaning of the WaterGoat. The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department will provide routine cleanup efforts of the device.