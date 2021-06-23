Volvo Cars expands U.S. electric vehicle production in South Carolina

Volvo Cars will produce the Polestar 3 battery electric vehicle at its South Carolina plant under contract for Polestar Cars, the company announced at a ribbon cutting at its new Volvo University building in Ridgeville.
Polestar 3, to be built on Volvo Car Group’s next generation electric, is the third vehicle scheduled to be built at the plant.
“Everything that they say reflects innovation, high technology and a very great, bright future for South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster at the event on June, 23.
The new training facility at 270 Three Point Drive is a part of Volvo’s large manufacturing site in Berkeley County. The university building includes classrooms to train workers, engineers and retailers on the new electric vehicle effort. The company wants all of its vehicles manufactured to be fully electric by 2030.
$118 million expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than $1.2 billion.
“We are proud to bring these new growth opportunities to Ridgeville and continue to grow our presence in the United States,” said Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Car Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA, about the expansion.
The Ridgeville plant currently produces the Volvo S60 luxury sedan for the U.S. and around the world. The fully electric Polestar 3 will join the S60 and the next generation of electrified Volvo cars coming out of the same facility.
The relationship between Volvo and South Carolina has been a successful one so far. Governor McMaster gave one of the reasons why—just after joking about, what he called, the Swedish executive’s “skinny man suits” in an earlier speech to attendees.
“We don’t stand on very much formality, if they need something and we see something where we can help, we just pick up the phone and call, cell phone, cell phone no appointments necessary, he said. “We just stay in touch with them and that way we can coordinate efforts, know what’s happening, eliminate obstacles and grow together.”
Volvo broke ground at the Ridgeville site in 2015. The plant now employs nearly 1,500 people and sits on 1,600 acres
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet some individuals whose lives of entire families have been changed by a good company that came to Berkeley County,” said Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County Supervisor who attended the ribbon cutting.
“A lot of people talk about the unemployment rate. A lot of people are working and working hard and sometimes working two jobs and they would like to have a better job. So one thing Volvo has done was taking a lot of families a lot Berkeley County people and people in our region that were working and working hard and giving them a better career and better jobs.”