Volvo Cars expands electric vehicle production in Ridgeville

Volvo Cars will produce the Polestar 3 battery electric SUV at its Ridgeville plant under contract with Polestar Cars, company officials said as they officially opened the new Volvo University building at the site.
Polestar 3, which will be built on Volvo Car Group’s next generation electric platform, is the third vehicle scheduled to be built at the plant.
Polestar is a collaboration of Sweden-based Volvo and its parent, Geely Holding Group of China.
“Everything that they say reflects innovation, high technology and a very great, bright future for South Carolina,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster of the plans, at the June 23 event.
The new training facility at 270 Three Point Drive is a part of Volvo’s large manufacturing site in Berkeley County. The university building includes classrooms to train workers, engineers and retailers on the new electric vehicles. The company wants all of its vehicles to be fully electric by 2030.
The $118 million expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than $1.2 billion, the company said.
“We are proud to bring these new growth opportunities to Ridgeville and continue to grow our presence in the United States,” Anders Gustafsson, senior vice president of Volvo Car Americas and president and CEO of Volvo Car USA, said of the expansion.
The Ridgeville plant produces the Volvo S60 luxury sedan for U.S. consumers and for export. The fully electric Polestar 3 will join the S60 and the next generation of electrified Volvo cars coming out of the same facility.
The relationship between Volvo and South Carolina has been a successful one so far. McMaster gave one of the reasons why — after first joking about what he earlier called the Swedish executives' “skinny man suits.”
“We don’t stand on very much formality, if they need something and we see something where we can help, we just pick up the phone and call, cellphone to cellphone, no appointments necessary," he said. “We just stay in touch with them and that way we can coordinate efforts, know what’s happening, eliminate obstacles and grow together.”
Volvo broke ground at the Ridgeville site in 2015. The plant now employs nearly 1,500 people and sits on 1,600 acres.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet some individuals whose lives of entire families have been changed by a good company that came to Berkeley County,” Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County supervisor, said.
“A lot of people talk about the unemployment rate. A lot of people are working and working hard and sometimes working two jobs and they would like to have a better job," he said. "So one thing Volvo has done was take a lot of families, a lot Berkeley County people and people in our region that were working and working hard, and giving them a better career and better jobs.”