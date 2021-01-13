Volunteer gives back to service members at Joint Base Charleston’s Airman’s Attic

Service members come from different backgrounds and for some, arriving to their first duty station may be the first time they’re on their own. One member of Team Charleston helps make sure service members and their families have what they need.
Courtney Blackwell, head volunteer at Joint Base Charleston’s Airman’s Attic, works with a team of volunteers to obtain items including, military uniforms, clothing, non-perishable foods, furniture, and other necessary utilities to support service members and their families.
“It’s an outlet for people that are in need, like new Airman to the base or even just new to the military in general,” said Blackwell. “I think it’s a necessary place to have on base somewhere that someone knows that they can go and don’t have to pay for anything.”
Blackwell has been volunteering at Airman’s Attic for a few years now and is passionate about the work she does for Team Charleston. “I love coming here,” said Blackwell. “I love seeing people happy.”
Amy Greene, a volunteer at Joint Base Charleston’s Airman’s Attic, was ecstatic when describing the amazing things taking place there because of Blackwell’s actions and commitment.
“Courtney is an extraordinarily selfless person, the fact that she chooses to volunteer this extensive amount of time every week is admirable and commendable for sure,” said Greene. “I think by demonstrating that, she just makes us a little family.”
The fulfillment that Blackwell receives from helping people is almost overwhelming and some would say it shows in her character.
“I was here every day helping out and saw how happy and appreciative they were of everything that we had,” said Blackwell.
Blackwell has helped organize Joint Base Charleston’s Airman’s Attic, attempting to make the process for service members to find everything they need easier. Blackwell said she couldn’t have done it all on her own though.
“It’s definitely a group effort, and I couldn’t have done it myself,” said Blackwell. “When I took over this place, it was super overwhelming and I didn’t know what I was going to do.”
The Airman’s Attic is always looking for volunteers to help out. They are located at Building 1950 and open Wednesday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. additionally, every last Friday of the month is open for all ranks to help clear the store out and benefit the entire community. You can reach Airman’s Attic here at (843)-963-4408.