Virtual programs for children offered at the Berkeley County Library System

Berkeley County Library System has planned a variety of children's programs for the summer.
Despite limits brought on by COVID-19, Laurie O’Tool, who works with the library's marketing and public relations, said they have still been able to find ways of being accessible to the community.
The library system's mobile library has been a crucial part of remaining active in the community throughout the past year. So far, O’Tool explained, all of the summer programs have remained virtual.
The library's summer reading program, which launched June 14 and ends August 14, is available to early literacy, children, teen and adult readers.
“It goes from the early literacy to the young adult so everyone can get a prize,” O’Tool said.
Summer reading is just one offering planned for the summer. The seed library, which originally launched July 1, gives the community the ability to check out seed packets and grow their own vegetables and herbs at no charge.
Community members interested can pick up their seeds from the library at any time. This program marked the first time a media release has been translated into Spanish, something that O’Tool hopes allows more people to be involved.
Starting July 15 the library will offer a virtual program called Great Ocean Tank Fish camp.
The program joins participants with the South Carolina Aquarium and allows children to virtually explore the aquarium and learn more about the animals inside the tanks.
On 22 the “Monkey Show” will be offered through the library. The 45 minutes virtual program is led by Applefun Puppetry, a company based in Canada, and is for children ages 2-6.
On July 29, the South Carolina Aquarium will offer a virtual program that explores reptiles and their "tales," why they need their tails and how they use them. The program is called South Carolina Reptiles and their Tails.
More information on each of the virtual summer programs and the mobile library schedule are available on the Berkeley County Library System website.