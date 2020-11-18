Video captures images of auto break-in suspects

The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigation three automobile break-ins that took place in the early morning hours of Nov. 18.
According to police reports provided to the Berkeley Independent, one break-in happened in the 600 block of Resinwood Road and two more took place in the 500 block of English Oak Circle.
Personal property was taken from one of the three vehicles. Investigators are reviewing video surveillance of the crimes.
The current suspects are two white males, according to the Moncks Corner Police Department.
The department has detectives assigned to the three cases and are currently investigating and following all available leads.
Moncks Corner Police Department officials said they want to remind residents to not leave valuables in their vehicle and to keep their vehicles locked.