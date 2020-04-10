Veteran nurse talks about what it’s like to care for COVID-19 patients

Melanie Godfrey, a registered nurse at Trident Medical Center for 22 years, said the most important thing to remember about the coronavirus pandemic is that it will end.
“Don’t be afraid,” Godfrey said. “Stay strong, we will get through this.”
Those comforting words are meant for others; her family, friends, patients and strangers. But they also ring true every day as she begins another shift caring for COVID-19 patients at Trident Medical Center. Godfrey and her fellow healthcare workers are on the frontlines in the battle against the devastating coronavirus pandemic, yet she remains undaunted by the grim work that lies ahead.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed more than 2,792 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 67 deaths.
Godfrey, a native of Hanahan, chose a career in nursing so that she could be a caregiver. She said she’s not afraid of doing what she was called to do during this time because she is educated on what to wear to protect herself.
“These patients are very grateful for the care that we are giving them here at Trident,” Godfrey said. “They are very appreciative of everything we do and they are actually very interesting to talk to.”
She spends time talking with them, comforting them as they remain in isolation. Patients who have COVID-19 are not allowed to have visitors, not even family members so Godfrey takes extra time to call relatives of her patients to provide frequent updates.
“I have not had the first family member upset about them not being able to see their family because we are communicating with them and letting them know exactly what is going on,” Godfrey said.
She applauded the new nurses who have recently joined her team at Trident, and said she is very proud of the way they have stepped up to care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.
“Our new nurses are going great- we’re here, prepared, educated on what we should wear and we have all the equipment we need,” Godfrey said. “Our administrators are supporting us with all that we are doing.”
On Thursday the Trident Medical Center celebrated the release of an 81-year-old woman who recovered from COVID-19.