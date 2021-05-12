Unique high school starting up in Summerville

Set to start up for its first year in August, Hope Scholars Academy will be one of the first of its kind in the lowcountry. This university style model of school will be run out of Risen Hope Church but as a separate, non-denominational school.
The academy is being led by Anna Smith, headmaster, and her husband Greg Smith, who served as the chaplain at the Citadel for 8 years, will take over as school chaplain there. Alongside the two will be Harrison Brown, who will be teaching math and science at the school and who has taught with the Smiths in the past.
As a 501C-3 nonprofit, there will be a board and an advisory council to help guide them as they carve out the path during their first year.
Smith, who will be teaching english and history, says this style of schooling is run similarly to a college. With the university style model, which Smith describes as a mix of private and homeschool, students will go three days a week to school and will learn from home the other two days. It is a certified trade mark which came from Texas and there is only one other one currently in South Carolina.
“It prepares them so that when they get to college it's pretty seamless, they already know how to manage their time,” Smith said.
This year, the school plans to most likely cap its 9-12 grade school at 40 students total this year. Eventually, Smith explained, they would like to expand into a middle school in future years.
“With the craziness of COVID-19 people are looking for different kinds of education. I love the model because of the flexibility it gives families. We’ll teach christian education and the importance of that as well,” Smith said.
Classes will be 80-minute discussion based courses. Smith says the school plans to be a distraction-free learning zone where personal technologies will not be allowed.
“We’re trying to understand who the student is and then help them really understand themselves,” Smith said.
Smith says she imagines classes, such as the world view class, sitting around a table eating donuts and discussing cultural issues going on.
“What does the bible say about it, what does the world say about it and how do we listen to other voices to make a difference in the conversation in the world,” Smith explained as some of the ways she would lead discussions in class. “I want to help raise this generation to listen. To be able to have civil discourse.”
As of now, the school is doing most of their advertising through word of mouth and by connecting to local K-8th grade private schools. They plan to continue to accept applications for students until August 1. Already, they have had several interviews with families and students to see if both are a good fit for the school, which Smith says, have gone very well.
The school plans to host an open house at 7 p.m. on May 13 at Risen Hope church. More information can be found on the Hope Scholars Academy website.