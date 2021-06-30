Two major road projects set to begin in Berkeley County

Work will begin soon on road projects in Berkeley County. One will be improvements to Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard and the other is the long awaited widening of Highway 176. Combined costs for both projects totals $76-million.
Berkeley County announced it awarded the contract for U.S. 176 improvement project phase 1, on Monday, June 28 at the County Council meeting.
U.S. 176 Phase 1 consists of widening U.S. 176 from US 17-A to Nexton Parkway Extension, from two to five lanes. The project will include a raised median and sidewalks on both sides.
“We are very excited that this critical infrastructure project for the region is ready for construction,” said Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County Supervisor. “Reaching this milestone took incredible coordination by Berkeley County staff, the City of Goose Creek, property owners, utility providers, and several state and federal agencies. We look forward to starting construction and ask for the public’s patience throughout the remainder of the project”
The county reports that work on the 176 project is expected to begin in late July or early August and is expected to take up to four years to complete. First, utilities will be relocated throughout the project limits in order to make room for roadway improvements. The public is urged to drive with caution through the work zones.
In the announcement the county announced the widening project is funded by the 2014 One Cent Sale Tax Referendum. Bids were received on April 6, 2021 and the contract was awarded to L. Dan Weaver Company. The project will cost approximately $53 million.
The other project was awarded to J.R. Wilson Company for approximately $23 million. It is for Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard Phase 2 improvements. Construction should also begin in late July or early August and is expected to take three years to complete.
The county reported that the project will start with clearing the new road right-of-way, the installation of erosion control devices, and relocating utilities. The major portion of the project includes improvements to approximately four miles of Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard, from Liberty Hall Road to U.S. 52.
The project will allow for increase capacity, safety improvements and provide access for bicycles and pedestrians. The roadway will be widened from a two-lane section to three-lane section that includes a multi-use path, raised landscaped medians, painted medians, and dedicated left turn lanes at key intersections within the project limits.
Montague Plantation Road will be widened from a two-lane section to a four-lane section with a multi-use path and sidewalk. The project will also include improvements to the intersection at U.S. 52, Montague Plantation Road, and Old Mount Holly Road.
The county reports the improvement project is funded from the 2008 and 2014 One-Cent Sales Tax Referendums and bids for the project were received on June 16, 2021.