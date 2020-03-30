Two file for Senate District 44

A Goose Creek City councilwoman and a retired North Charleston police officer have filed to run for South Carolina Senate seat for District 44.
Gayla McSwain and Brian Adams are both vying for the seat held by State Sen. Paul Campbell, a republican who recently announced he will not seek re-election this year.
McSwain announced this month that she was running for the seat.
In December, Brian Adams announced his challenge for the senate seat of district 44. The retired North Charleston Police officer said he is a firm supporter of Republican values and he promises to work with the community and the legislature to fight for the passage of Constitutional Carry, Medical Cannabis, and protection for the unborn. He said he believes in less government, lower taxes and fiscal responsibility.
Adams boasts 30-years of public service experience. He began his career as a volunteer firefighter and retired after 25 years as a North Charleston police officer, where he said he served his community with honor and integrity.
“In my retirement, protect and serve will now have a new method, with the same meaning, and it will be done with the same commitment - Protecting citizens’ rights, liberties, freedoms, and sincere community service,” Adams said.
Regarding education, Adams said teachers deserve the resources they need and families deserve the choice that works best for them.
“My commitment to the citizens of District 44 is to be accessible, responsive and honest," Adams said. "My votes will reflect Republican values, your values. It is an honor to serve, and I will treat that honor with the respect that it deserves.”
Prior to the virus outbreak, Adams was meeting with citizens, and community groups and he will do so again as soon as it is appropriate. His present commitment to serving the community is working with local charities who are serving residents needing help through this trying time. In lieu of campaign donations, he is asking the community to help their neighbors in need and local charities when they can.
In the interest of social distancing, Adams said he is reachable by phone (843)494-4055; by email at brian.adamsforsc@gmail.com; and on Facebook; @adamsforsc.