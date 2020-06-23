Trident United Way’s Day of Action helps local seniors

Trident United Way brought together more than 50 volunteers this month as they helped senior citizens during the annual Day of Action.
Hosted by United Way Worldwide, Day of Action is a global day of service where United Ways from across the globe take part in community service projects.
According to a news release from Brian DeRoy, spokesperson for Trident United Way, volunteers took part in a total of nine projects on June 19. The tasks ranged from yard work, to assembling care kits, letter writing, sidewalk chalk art and poster making. The event is designed to spread cheer and bring volunteers into the community to make a positive difference in people’s lives.
Various organizations and businesses encouraged employees to take part in the Day of Action. Publix, Cummins Turbo Technologies, Edward Jones Investment, Palmetto Goodwill and Santee Cooper were some of the companies who provided volunteers.
Jeff Straight, a volunteer from Santee Cooper, said his employer is always looking for a way to help the community.
“Anytime you can give back to the community is a great time whether it's mowing the grass or volunteering in a soup kitchen,” Straight said. “The folks here at Santee Cooper always try to give back, especially now in this COVID-19 era.”