Trident United Way’s Connect & Collect event draws hundreds

More than 500 people came to Trident United Way’s Resource Connection Center in Moncks Corner on March 6 for the Connect and Collect Community Fair held at the Resource Connection Center, located at 325 East Main Street.
The event featured a free food giveaway by The Lowcountry Food Bank. People got to choose from nearly a bevvy of fresh fruits and vegetables. Close to 10,000 pounds of food, including frozen meats were available.
Volunteers from Berkeley Electric Co-op and Santee Cooper helped unpack and give out food.
One woman who came to the event told organizers she felt like she won the lottery after getting a couple of bags full of food.
Close to 20 local service providers were in one central location to provide information and resources for health, financial stability and education.
Trident United Way also operates a Resource Connection Center in Dorchester County, located in the Dorchester County Adult Education Center, at 1325-A Boone Hill Road in Summerville. On April 9, the Dorchester facility will host a similar event with free fruits and vegetables.
Trident United Way operates the 211 helpline, which is a free phone service that also puts people in touch with resources in their area. Just dial 2-1-1 and they can put you in touch with agencies who can help with your needs.