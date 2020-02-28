Trident United Way invites community to free Connect & Collect event

Trident United Way’s Resource Connection Center is hosting a free community benefit event on March 6 in Moncks Corner.
The Connect & Collect Community Fair will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in Unity Park and will feature 20 local service providers who will be in one central location to provide information and resources.
The Lowcountry Food Bank will be providing close to 10,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables which people can pick and bag, free of charge. Participants will also learn about healthy eating options.
The Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) will have its WIC mobile service unit on site to help answer any benefit eligibility questions.
Continuing the healthy theme, Palmetto Community Care will be giving free HIV screenings and information.
“Whether it’s a legal question for our partners at South Carolina Legal Services, or a nutritional or health need, we are so grateful for our partners who are coming together to provide these valuable services, all free of charge,” said Trident United Way Resource Connection Center manager, Erin Pfaff-McDonough. “This is the heart of what we do, uniting people with services and we look forward to a great day of helping our community.”
Trident United Way operates two Resource Connection Centers, so clients can get the help they need in a location that’s convenient for them. Along with the location on 325 E. Main Street in Moncks Corner, they also operate a facility in Summerville at the Dorchester County Adult Education Center, located at 1325A Boonehill Road.
A similar event called, "Fresh for All," is scheduled to take place on April 9 at the Dorchester County Adult Education Center.
People are encouraged to visit one of the Resource Connection Centers to learn more about the services available. Trident United Way also operates the 211 helpline, which is a free phone service that also puts people in touch with resources in their area.