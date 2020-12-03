Trident United Way Giving Tuesday helps those affected by COVID-19

Morning temperatures in the upper 30s didn’t stop Trident United Way staff and supporters from giving out some warmth during the annual Giving Tuesday event.
The group took to the sidewalk in front of the Trident United Way Resource Connection Center on Main Street in Moncks Corner Tuesday morning to rally and say thank you to donors, while also encouraging people to donate.
The awareness and thanks paid off, as generous people and companies helped surpass the goal of $10,000 raised.
Giving Tuesday is a day celebrated globally with community members coming together to financially support a special cause.
This year, all proceeds from the fundraising efforts will be directed to Trident United Way’s Resource Connection Centers in Summerville and Moncks Corner.
Both facilities provide navigation help and agency referrals to clients who need assistance with finances, food, utilities and housing. Due to COVID-19, assistance requests to the Resource Connection Centers and 211 Resource Line are at record levels.
“We just want to say thank you and celebrate the amazing work our connection centers do every day,” said Amy Maciariello, Trident United Way strategy and innovation director. “We just want to thank our donors because without our donors, this wouldn’t be possible. The cold weather doesn’t slow us to show some warmth and say thank you.”
The record assistance request totals at Trident United Way’s two Resource Connection Centers have far exceeded anything the organization has seen in its 76-year history.
During the past three months, the two facilities have served nearly 800 people, providing close to 1,700 services and doing nearly 900 phone referrals to partner agencies.
“Our Resource Connection Centers see need all the time but this year it’s been greater than ever due to the increased needs of COVID-19, we’ve seen record number of callers, Maciariello said. “We’re out on Giving Tuesday raising funds to support that very important work.”
Established in 2012 as a start to the holiday giving season, Giving Tuesday happens on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and has become a worldwide philanthropic event.
Each year, Trident United Way chooses a different focus area to direct the proceeds to. Last year’s proceeds went to the AmeriCorps family navigator program, which gives clients a dedicated team member who is there to guide them through areas like financial assistance, job searches and other issues families may face.
While Giving Tuesday may have ended for 2020, the COVID-19 related needs continue to be great. Donors should visit https://www.tuw.org/give to help improve a life this holiday season.