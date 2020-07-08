Trident United Way awards $25,000 Community Engagement Grants

Trident United Way has announced grants to eight groups totaling $25,000 that extend the nonprofit organization’s ability to help strengthen families and promote health and well-being across the Tri-County.
This summer Trident is focused on helping children and families gear up for back to school whether it is in the classroom or remotely.
One of the grant recipients, the nonprofit Metanoia, said it will use the funds to provide a series of Family Nights.
“Family Nights are a critical component of our youth programming pipeline, which serves more than 100 student scholars annually,” said Rev. Bill Stanfield, chief executive officer for Metanoia.
The community engagement grants are part of an annual community outreach to help grassroots groups for special, one-time events. Trident United Way’s Community Engagement Grants have awarded $225,000 to 37 organizations since 2016.