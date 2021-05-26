Trident Technical College kicks off Dorchester campus

Members of the Dorchester County Council and Trident Technical College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly completed Trident Technical College Dorchester campus on May 18. Members of the council and college gathered at the 27,210-square-foot campus to celebrate the occasion.
The Dorchester campus is the college’s fifth campus and is located at 10055 Dorchester Road, in the building that was formerly occupied by Big Lots. This particular location, said Dr. Mary Thornley, president of Trident Technical College, will be the first full-service campus in the county.
“Someone can walk through the front door and they can apply for admissions, they can seek financial aid, they can talk to an advisor, they can enroll in classes, they can be tested if appropriate, they can receive counseling, and they don't have to go to another campus,” said Thornley “It's a one-stop.”
The college runs an additional site within Dorchester County, the Dorchester County QuickJobs Training Center, which is located in St. George.
So far, Dorchester county says that the construction has cost about $2,574,335.10. These costs included the renovations to the retail building, which now houses four classrooms, two science labs, two HVAC labs, staff offices and a student services center, among many other things.
A variety of classes will be offered to students at the campus, from general education classes to HVAC technician training or information technology classes.
“We train a workforce for the future in a lot of different disciplines,” said Cathy Almquist, vice president for education for TTC, who said that when she approached Dorchester County about which industries they were wanting to attract, the answer was all of them.
The campus was designed with an eye toward flexibility. Almquist said that this was in preparation for changes in education that may occur throughout the coming years.
“We wanted to make sure that we kept things as flexible as we could because one thing that is true right now is that higher education is changing daily,” Almquist said. “So we needed to design a facility that was going to last us five or 10 years without having any real idea about what we were going to be teaching five to 10 years from now.”
Education throughout the ongoing pandemic has helped path the way for some of these recent changes in education. This campus, in particular, Almquist said, has the infrastructure to broadcast lectures to other locations.
“With COVID-19 we have learned an awful lot about how we can better deliver our education. It was just fortuitous because the design of this building was already in place, but this building is really very well designed to use educational technologies not just to teach them but to use them,” Almquist said, noting this accessibility is something that students are wanting now more than ever.
The arrival of the campus to the Dorchester community is timely in terms of the county's growth, as well.
Hank Taylor, chairman of the board for economic development in Dorchester County, said that within the last five years, nearly 2,500 new jobs have been created in the county. Those numbers also highlight the growing need for residents with the relevant certifications and training required to qualify for these newly available jobs.
As of November, Taylor said, there were more than 2,600 residents of Dorchester County that were enrolled in TTC courses. With the new campus, area residents will be able to continue attending the college while remaining in their community.
“Now they can have access to those benefits right here closer to home,” Taylor said.
“It's going to create opportunities for all kinds of students,” said Thornley, who mentioned her gratitude for everyone involved in turning the Big Lots into a big opportunity for the county's residents.
The college is planning to collaborate with K-12 Dorchester County schools to establish dual credit course offerings.
The campus will be open to the public beginning on June 1, when registration for fall classes opens. All new students are required to submit an admissions application and must be accepted to the college before registering. The application can be accessed on the TTC website.