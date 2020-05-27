Trident Technical College announces plans for summer semester

Trident Technical College will offer the majority of its classes online for the summer semester the college announced Thursday. The college is currently in the middle of its Maymester term, which ends May 22. All Maymester classes are being offered online. The college’s main summer term begins May 26.
The college is preparing to reopen its campuses and sites and plans to offer a limited number of on-campus classes beginning June 15. Only classes with required hands-on components will be offered on campus this summer. “We will be taking precautions using DHEC, CDC and OSHA guidance for social distancing, proper hygiene and use of PPE to ensure students and employees are kept as safe as possible while on campus,” said college spokesperson David Hansen. These measures include the mandatory use of masks, reconfiguration of work spaces in labs where needed, installation of barriers where appropriate, and the closure of common areas. Additional safety efforts include making hand sanitizer widely available, marking spacing for queues, and posting signage explaining safety protocols and expectations for behavior while on campus. The college is preparing to reopen June 15, but that date could change based on the availability of PPE and other factors.
Registration for summer classes is ongoing. The college is currently offering live remote assistance Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help students who want to take classes this summer.
Help is available via online chat, email and phone. Visit tridenttech.edu for more information.