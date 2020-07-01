Trident nurse returns after caring for NYC COVID-19 patients (copy)

Tamika Linen, a Trident Medical Center Operating Room Nurse, wife and mother of a two-year-old, returned to work recently after spending the last two months caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City’s Queens Hospital.
Trident shared details about Linen’s work in a news release.
Her work was the result of a deployment for the Air Force Reservist. She is a member of the 315th AirLift Wing at Joint Base Charleston.
Linen, who has worked at Trident Medical Center for five years, said the work was hard and emotional, but she always felt supported by her colleagues at 253-bed Queens Hospital.
“I was there during the first phase of COVID-19 and it was very busy,” she said. “They had a lot of nurses who contracted the virus and couldn’t work. The nurses and physicians were very thankful for our help.”
Of the lessons she learned one important one was the value of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
“You can’t take things for granted,” Linen said. “There were days I thought, ‘This is the day I’m going to get the virus.’ But, I was tested twice while I was there and thankfully I didn’t contract the virus. You have to trust the PPE will protect you when you use it correctly.”
She added COVID-19 changed the look of New York City and that streets were bare. Times Square was empty and most of the stores were closed.
After completing her two-month deployment and staying in quarantine for 14 days she’s back in the Operating Room at Trident Medical Center.
“It’s great to be back home with my family and back in the OR with my friends who supported me and sent me gifts when I was gone,” Linen said.