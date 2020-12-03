Trident Medical Center to administer early COVID-19 infusion therapy

Trident Medical Center has announced it has started administering the monoclonal antibody therapeutic, bamlanivimab, for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with mild or moderate confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The therapy received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on Nov. 9.
“The primary goal of the medication is to prevent hospitalizations by treating the most at-risk COVID positive individuals,” said Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs.
According to the USFDA bamlanivimab is appropriate for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing who are 12 years of age or older weighing at least 88.1849 pounds, and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.
High risk criteria include any of the following:
- Have a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 35
- Have chronic kidney disease
- Have diabetes
- Have immuniosuppressive disease
- Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment
- Are 65 years of age or older
- Are ≥ 55 years of age or older AND have cardiovascular disease, or hypertension or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/other chronic respiratory disease.
- Are 12-17 years of age AND have a BMI in the 85th percentile or greater for their age and gender based on CDC growth charts. (https://www.cdc.gov/growthcharts/clinical_charts.htm)
- sickle cell disease
- congenital or acquired heart disease
- neurodevelopmental disorders, for example, cerebral palsy
- a medical-related technological dependence, for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID-19)
- asthma, reactive airway or other chronic respiratory disease that requires daily medication for control.
“The approval of bamlanivimab is an important step in the fight against COVID-19 and reducing hospitalizations related to the virus,” Biggs said. “We have received 150 doses. In the meantime we have communicated with our primary care and ER physicians the criteria for prospective patients; trained staff on how to administer the drug; and have created a separate unit for patients who’ll receive the medication.”
Trident Health will identify prospective patients through its five emergency rooms at Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center and through primary care providers.
Palmetto Primary and Specialty Care Physicians and Fetter Health Care Network are the first two primary care providers to participate. The three-hour infusion treatment process will be administered only at Trident Medical Center.
For more information on bamlanivimab go to https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/11/10/hhs-allocates-lilly-therapeutic-treat-patients-mild-moderate-covid-19.html.