Trident Medical Center recognized for vascular surgery

Trident Medical Center has announced that for the third consecutive year the hospital has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery according to a national study by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
According to a news release from Trident Medical Center, every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.
“To be named among the nation’s Top 50 vascular surgery programs is a testament to the attention to detail of every member of our team,” said Dr. James Benner, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon with Palmetto Cardiovascular and Thoracic Associates. “For us, vascular disease means we have an opportunity to help improve the lives of our patients. Our reward is seeing them walk again, enjoying their grandchildren or having a restful night’s sleep.”
The achievement identified the Trident Medical Center’s superior clinical outcomes in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, carotid surgery and peripheral vascular bypass surgery. The achievement is part of findings released in the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates the importance of hospital quality to both hospital leaders and consumers.
Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer at Healthgrades, said as consumers navigate their health, it is important to consider a number of factors, including hospital quality, before deciding where to access care.
“Healthgrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery recognizes those hospitals that have proven their dedication to quality care and exceptional outcomes over time and we applaud their efforts and achievement,” Bowman said.
Trident Medical Center was also recognized with five stars for carotid and pacemaker procedures, treatment of sepsis, and treatment of stroke.
In April The Leapfrog Group awarded the hospital its third consecutive ‘A’ grade for Patient Safety.