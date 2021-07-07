Trident Medical Center becomes a teaching hospital

Trident Medical Center recently announced it has become a teaching hospital.
The medical center will offer two debut graduate medical education programs including emergency medicine and Internal medicine.
Agness Gregg, Trident’s GME administrative director, noted in a press release that more than 2,200 physicians applied to the programs.
The medical center, which has provided acute care services for nearly 46 years, says that preparation for the programs began more than two years ago. As of July 1, each three-year-long program began with 10 residents. The programs will continue to welcome 10 residents each year.
“We have an outstanding group of residents joining us for our inaugural classes. They will set the bar high for the classes that will follow them,” Gregg said in a press release. “They are also representative of the Lowcountry, which is important knowing we have an increasingly diverse population in our rapidly growing region.”
Medical directors for the programs are Nicholas Connors, emergency medicine; and Nancy Crossley, internal medicine. Connors is Board-certified in emergency medicine, and Crossley is Board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics.