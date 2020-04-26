Trident honors volunteers during volunteer appreciation week

A hug is the natural response to seeing one’s closest friends after weeks apart but COVID-19 has robbed us of the ability to embrace one another just as it has stolen away so many other parts of everyday life.
Kathy Randolph misses hugs. As a longtime volunteer at Trident Medical Center, Randolph often showered affection on those she looked after in the Intensive Care Unit. To comfort patients, she held their hands. To console visitors, she offered warm hugs. To provide support, she prayed for families in their time of need.
“I love (volunteering), I feel like I’m giving something back, Randolph said. “It’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”
The global pandemic has forced hospitals to pause their volunteer programs, which has resulted in extra burden on hospital staff left without their loyal volunteers.
About 100 volunteers participate in Trident Medical Center’s Adult Volunteer Program and Junior Volunteer Program. The group ranges in age from 15 to 93. They have been away from the hospital for the past month, unable to offer their services. In their absence, Trident’s Director of Support Operations, Traci Knies, and Volunteer Coordinator, Joyce Scott, have been making home visits to deliver gifts in celebration of National Volunteer Appreciation Week.
Knies said a superhero-themed party was planned for the volunteers but it was cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19.
“We miss them dearly, those relationships that you build with the volunteers are just as important as the volunteering,” Knies said. “It’s nice to see them and let them know that we appreciate them, we are thinking about them and we can’t wait for them to come back.”
Knies and Scott were able to visit with Randolph outside of her front door, all three of the women wore masks and resisted the urge to hug one another or go inside Randolph’s home and sit comfortably. Knies explained that out of precaution, the visits are restricted to the front yard or porch.
The three women spoke briefly about how the pandemic has upended their routines and about the power of prayer and the importance of faith during this time. Each of them also said while there are many negative things about the coronavirus, there are also positive outcomes of the national lockdown including an increase in family bonding and a greater appreciation for health and relationships.
Randolph, 70, talked about how much she misses her duties at the medical center. As a volunteer, she often serves as a greeter who gives new families a briefing on the guidelines of the Intensive Care Unit. She makes sure that everyone washes their hands frequently and limits the number of visitors each patient has at one time. She typically volunteers 12 hours a week.
“It’s so rewarding,” Randolph said. “And you get a chance to work with some of the most wonderful people in Charleston. You build friendships and sisterhoods.”
When she first began as a volunteer 11 years ago, there was an even larger group of volunteers but in recent years many of the older ones died or moved away. Randolph said she hopes new people will learn about the benefits of the program and decide to volunteer once the program is able to continue.
Scott said so far all of the volunteers she has spoken with are committed to returning. She also commented on the group's camaraderie.
“They’re my best friends,” Scott said. “They’re male, female, young and old... I just feel like I have so much in common with every one of them,” Scott said. “They make my day, every day.”