Trident Health to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for physicians, clinicians

Trident and Summerville Medical Center physicians and staff will start receiving the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Wednesday.
Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs reports more than 95 percent of the health system’s physicians have said they will get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine’s available.
He also reports more than 60 patients have received the early COVID infusion therapy Bamlanivimab.
The therapy has proven very effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization due to COVID in high risk patients Trident Health is a 445 bed health system that includes 321 bed Trident Medical Center and 124 bed Summerville Medical Center and three freestanding emergency departments, Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center.
The health system employs more than 2,500 and has a medical staff of more than 500 physicians.