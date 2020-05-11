Trident Health to allow one visitor to accompany ER patients

Trident Health is beginning to lift restrictions on its visitor policy that were put into place when the novel coronavirus first began to spread in South Carolina.
This week patients at Trident Health’s four emergency rooms will be able to have one visitor accompany them pending they pass a screening, which includes a temperature check and answering questions, before entering the hospital.
Trident Health includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency. Last year more than 175,000 patients received emergency care at a Trident Health ER.
In a news release, Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said the move signals the start of normalizing the health system’s visitation policy in light of COVID-19.
“Our patient and staff protection plan has been very effective,” said Dr. Biggs. “It’s a testament to the diligence of our physicians, staff and patients to maintain a clean and safe environment for all patients at all times. The evidence shows what we’ve been doing works and that is to provide care for COVID patients in areas that are separated from other patients.”
Visitors accompanying an ER patient will be required to wear a mask at all times, as do all staff and physicians. For their safety and the safety of staff and patients the support person will be required to stay in the room with the patient.
“We appreciate our community’s understanding of why we and all other Lowcountry hospitals restricted visitation during the first two months of the COVID outbreak,” said Dr. Biggs. “Now, with a detailed plan on how to care for all patients safely we believe it’s the right time to start allowing one visitor to accompany a patient receiving care in the ER. Additionally, the visitor often has important health information that the patient doesn’t have or doesn’t recall.”
The Leapfrog Group recently awarded Trident Medical Center its third consecutive ‘A’ in hospital safety. The Leapfrog Group reviews data from nearly 2,600 hospitals in the US and awards grades from A to F.
“The Leapfrog Group sets high standards for hospitals to earn an ‘A’. I’m proud of the work that’s been done on behalf of our patients,” said Dr. Biggs.