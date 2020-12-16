Trident Health staff start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Trident Health workers start COVID-19 vaccinations
On Dec. 16, healthcare workers at Trident Hospital, who have battled through some of the medical profession’s darkest days, received their first glimmer of hope by way of a poke in the arm.
All across the nation medical workers are pulling up their sleeves to get the first vaccine against COVID-19. Trident Health System, that includes both Trident Hospital and Summerville Medical Center have about 3,500 employees that will be getting a dose. It will get started with clinicians and physicians.
Due to the speed the vaccines were tested and approved, despite assurances from health experts, there are questions and rumors swirling regarding the safety of the vaccinations. But vaccine safety is not a concern for most healthcare workers-- the virus is the problem.
Over 90 percent of workers inside Trident Health System have agreed to get the shot, not only for protection from the virus but also to calm the fears of a wary public.
“The community at large should say, well if individuals in healthcare who have had very long training pathways to medicine feel that strongly then everybody should feel that way. This is proven and it’s safe and we believe in its effectiveness and the science behind it,” said Dr. Lee Biggs, the Chief Medical Officer for Trident Health.
The hospital system hopes to have everyone vaccinated in about a week or less. The first person at Trident Hospital to get the shot was Chris Sims, a Critical Care Nurse from Dorchester County. The frontline worker, who has been at the hospital since 2014, has endured a stressful and emotional nine months.
“I have held hands with patients and family to pray with them,” Sims said. “I have held too many phones in isolation rooms, to say their last goodbyes to family members and that has been a very emotional toll on us.”
Sims said he has renewed hope that things can start getting back to normal in the coming months. Trident health said they will go, almost none stop, until the last person is vaccinated. Starting at 6 a.m. and stopping at 8 p.m. everyday.
Emergency Room Tech, Christopher Mitchell, from Berkeley County, believes the earlier the better, when it comes to getting the vaccine.
“I’ve been in the ER Department for about four months and it’s been an amazing and rough road. I’ve been there on the frontlines seeing everything,” Mitchell said.
Currently Trident Health System has 41, COVID-19 positive cases inside its facilities.