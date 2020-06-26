Trident Health releases ethnicity and race analysis of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization

More Hispanics are requiring inpatient care at Trident Health hospitals than any other ethnic group in the Summerville area, according to a news release from Trident Health.
Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said the health system is providing more inpatient care for Hispanic patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 than any other ethnic group or race in the tri-county area.
“Thirty-three percent of our patients who’ve required inpatient care for COVID-19 are Hispanic,” explained Dr. Biggs. “We clearly have an opportunity to work with the leaders in our Hispanic community to help reinforce the messages on how to reduce the spread of the virus.”
A breakdown of the health system’s COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization shows:
• 33% - Hispanic
• 28% - White
• 22% - Black
• 17% - Other (non Hispanic, not specified and declined)
Additionally, Dr. Biggs said COVID-19 is impacting more younger adults than in the first phase of the virus when adults 60 and older with underlying health conditions were most at risk.
“Seventy percent of our patients who tested positive for COVID are younger than 49 years old,” explained Dr. Biggs. “I would hope people would see this as a reminder that we need to be vigilant in masking, social distancing and hand hygiene, which have shown to significantly reduce the spread of the virus.”
Since March 6, when South Carolina reported its first positive COVID-19 case, Trident Health has had 355 patients admitted for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19. Only 30% of the patients who tested positive for COVID required hospitalization.
Trident Health’s COVID-19 snapshot for Friday, June 26, 2020, shows:
COVID Positive – Community (The person tested positive and is able to self-quarantine at home.)
Trident Medical Center – 182
Summerville Medical Center – 60
COVID Positive – Inpatient (The person tested positive and requires hospitalization.)
Trident Medical Center – 25
Summerville Medical Center – 13