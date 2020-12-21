Trident Health President and CEO announces retirement

In an emailed statement, Trident Health announced the current president and chief executive officer will retire from health care.
The statement said Todd Gallati, FACHE will retire on June 1.
Trident Health is a 445-bed health system and includes two acute care hospitals, 321-bed Trident Medical Center and 124-bed Summerville Medical Center, and three freestanding emergency departments –Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center.
The Trident Health tatement said the hospital system is one of the Top 10 largest employers in the tri-county area with more than 2,500 employed and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians.
Gallati has been in healthcare for 32 years and started his role as president and CEO of Trident Health in 2008.
In the statement Trident Health said Gallati has led the system to position it to grow into the future and continue to serve the region.
Among Trident Health’s recent accomplishments under Gallati’s leadership are:
- Completion of a more than $100M expansion of Women’s and Children’s and ER services at Summerville Medical Center.
- Recent opening of Brighton Park Emergency, the health system’s third free standing emergency department.
- Addition of Level ll Trauma services at Trident Medical Center.
- Opening of an Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at Trident Medical Center.
- Expanded critical care services for patients needing heart, lung, stroke and behavioral health care at Trident Medical Center.
- Trident Medical Center received designation by Healthgrades as one of the nation’s Top 50 Hospitals for Vascular Surgery.
- Trident Health has provided more than $50 million in uncompensated and charity care in 2020
“It has been my honor to work alongside you and I thank you for your service. I look forward to assisting with the transition over the next few months,” Gallati said in statement to Trident Health staff.
The statement said a search for Gallati’s replacement is currently underway.
Source: Trident Health