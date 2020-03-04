Trident Health limits entrances & screens visitors to protect against COVID-19 Coronavirus

While Trident Health has not received any patients who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the health system is taking measures to ensure that the disease does not spread at any of its four facilities: Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency.
“We are grateful that we’ve not seen impact locally of this new coronavirus, COVID-19,” said Todd Gallati, President and CEO of Trident Health. “Our goal is to take every precaution to keep our patients, our caregivers and our community safe by avoiding any spread of this virus should it come into our community.”
To protect patients, guests and caregivers, effective March 4, Trident and Summerville Medical Centers will be limiting public entrances to only the ER and Main Entrance of the hospital. When visitors or patients arrive on campus, they should utilize those entrances. At Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency patients, guests and caregivers will enter only through the main entrance.
“At Summerville Medical Center and our other Trident Health facilities greeters will be screening at those entrances with a list of basic questions to help ensure that individuals who might spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing patients, staff and other guests,”said Jeff Taylor, CEO, Summerville Medical Center.
In addition, the health care centers will limit visitors in order to minimize risk for patients and guests. Visitation will be limited to no more than 2 guests over the age of 12. Trident Health officials ask that people not to visit if they have the following symptoms or circumstances:
• Have a fever
• Have a cough or shortness of breath and have traveled outside the US in the past 14 days
• Have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19
“For many people, COVID-19 will present very similarly to the flu and they will recover safely at home with rest and fluids,” said Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs, MPH, CPE. “Those at highest risk are the elderly and immunosuppressed. The best protection right now is hand washing, covering your cough and avoiding large groups of people.”