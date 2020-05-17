Trident Health expands visitation to admitted patients

Trident Health is continuing to roll back restrictions on visitors to its hospitals after weeks of limiting visitations amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Non-COVID patients at Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center are now allowed to have one visitor from 10am to 6pm pending the visitor passes a screening, which includes a temperature check. The announcement follows the news earlier this month that ER patients are allowed one visitor. The age limit for guests is 18 and older.
“We’ve learned a lot since South Carolina’s first COVID-positive patient in March, said Cardiothoracic Surgeon Karen Gersch, MD. “Two key lessons are how to care for all patients safely and how to create an environment where patients can safely have a guest. We know that the support of a visitor will help our patients in their recovery as well.”
Trident Health includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency.
Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times, as do all staff and physicians.
Key safety precautions are screening every staff, physician and visitor before they enter the hospital, continuous masking, social distancing, and caring for COVID positive patients in designated areas by designated staff. If someone does not pass the screening they are not allowed to enter.
Summerville Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Jeff Taylor said the expansion of the visitation policy is evidence the hospitals’ patient and staff protection plan is working.
“I’m proud of the work of my colleagues at both hospitals,” Taylor said. “They have worked hard to make sure we are providing a safe environment for all of our patients.”